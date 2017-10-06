Severy at the double for Hornets in home victory

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Debenham LC 3

Norwich CBS 2

Jack Severy bagged a brace as Leon Moore’s first match in charge of Debenham LC since his appointment was made official ended in a high-scoring victory on Saturday.

Severy’s first goal of the contest came before the break from a free-kick, while in the second half he kept his cool from the penalty spot to ensure the hosting Hornets claimed all three points.

However, before the former Ipswich Wanderers man intervened, visiting Norwich claimed an early lead.

Parity was restored by Ben Licence, who was released by Severy before going on to pick his spot.

The home team went on to claim the lead before the half-time whistle when Severy curled in a free-kick after Shaun Thorrold had been fouled just outside the penalty area.

And it could have got even better for Debenham before half-time when visiting goalkeeper John Howes was adjudged to have illegally stopped Licence’s progress inside the box.

Alex Stillinger stepped up to take the resultant spot kick, but Howes made amends by guessing correctly to deny Debenham’s American frontman.

Licence tested Howes at the start of the second half, before Debenham were awarded a second penalty, this time for a foul on Bradley Austin.

Despite missing the previous against Great Yarmouth Town, Severy took on the responsibility from 12 yards out and he made no mistake with an emphatic finish.

Daniel Barraclough ensured there was a nervy ending to proceedings when he pulled a goal back for Norwich from the penalty spot, but Steve Fenner and his defenders held firm to secure the victory.

Moore’s men, who are up to eighth, now have two games in quick succession.

They travel to fourth-placed Halstead Town tomorrow (3pm), followed by a home encounter against Leiston Reserves (ninth) on Tuesday night.