Scole taste cup exit at Thetford

NORFOLK SENIOR CUP THIRD ROUND

Thetford Town 3

Scole United 0

Scole United bowed out of this season’s Norfolk Senior Cup at the third-round stage after losing 3-0 at higher-league Thetford Town on Saturday.

Despite some hype on social media in the build-up, Scole faced a massive uphill battle to proceed to the quarter-finals of the county cup competition, as they came up against Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Thetford at the weekend.

United’s mission was made even harder when pacey attacker James Harrison pulled up in training during the week, scoring sensation Connor Kerry succumbed to a niggling knock and regulars Dave Coleman and Nyle Barker had not fully recovered in time.

With four regular starters missing from the squad, Scole changed formation and went with a back five, a narrower midfield three and started youngsters Kieran Manning and Harry Rollingson up top.

United managed to frustrate their hosts from the off and, although they did not offer much of an attacking threat, through sheer hard work and positional discipline they kept Thetford at bay for most of the first half.

A deflected soft header in the 44th minute wrong-footed goalkeeper Ben Buckmaster to give Thetford an undeserved lead.

This shook Scole up to the degree that the Brecklanders got a second goal a minute later to go 2-0 in front.

After the break, Ashley Baxter came close to pulling one back on 50 minutes when he was inches away from converting a Manning cross from the right.

Manning had a couple of half chances himself to score, while at the other end Thetford hit the woodwork.

In added time, Thetford put the game to bed with a well-worked third goal which gave an even more unfair scoreline from a Scole perspective.

Scole (6th) return to Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination Division One action when they host leaders Sheringham tomorrow (2pm).

In Division Five South, Scole United Reserves took all three points from their local derby with East Harling Reserves at the weekend.

A first half hat-trick from Tom Green, coupled with goals from Marcus Rollingson and Jordan Walters sealed a 5-1 win for Scole (4th), who visit Beccles Town Reserves (7th) tomorrow (2.30pm).