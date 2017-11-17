Scole looking to cause Thetford some problems

Manager Jon Abbott has insisted Scole United have no plans to ‘park the bus’ when they travel to Thetford Town tomorrow afternoon (3pm).

Scole, who ply their trade in the Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination Division One, are currently three promotions below their hosts in the non-league pyramid.

However, the two teams will be equals tomorrow at Mundford Road as they battle it out for the right to advance through to the quarter-finals of the Norfolk Senior Cup.

The home team — currently 17th in their division — have already knocked Anglian Combination Premier Division Harleston Town out of the competition this term and will be the overwhelming favourites to repeat that trick against Scole.

Abbott, though, has stressed that if this is to be the end of the road for his team, they will go out having shown some attacking intent.

“We are going to go there with a gameplan that hopefully we will execute,” said the 27-year-old boss.

“There is no sense in us trying to be over expansive and it is clear we are going to have to defend well.

“But we will not be looking to park the bus either.

“We have a good young squad that has plenty to offer so we will be looking to cause them some problems.

“A lot of the lads have been in and around the Thurlow Nunn League before and I am sure they would like to get back there.

“This is a free game for us — it is a chance for some of the players to make a name for themselves.”

Abbott’s men will certainly take some positive form with them into the tie, having won seven of their last 11 fixtures in all competitions, losing just three.

The good run has included a 3-0 win a fortnight ago over Mundford, who at the time were in second position.

Speaking about the mood in the camp ahead of the clash with the higher-league Brecklanders, Abbott said: “The boys are buzzing at the moment.

“The performance against Mundford is probably the best we have played since I took over in the summer.

“We go into the game with plenty of confidence and that is down to a collective effort.

“That is a big help because if we went into the game on a losing run, you might fear for us.

“I am not sure what the mood is like in Thetford’s dressing room, but ours is really good.”

Abbott was hopeful that he would have a fully fit squad to select from for the third-round tie.