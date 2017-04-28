Scales standing down at Hoxne

AFC Hoxne’s most successful ever manager Jamie Scales has announced he will be standing down at the end of the current season.

Scales, who has been in the hotseat at Hoxne since 2011, guided the club from Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL) Division Three to Division One with two promotions in his first four seasons in charge of the village side.

Also, under the tutelage of Scales, Hoxne won the Suffolk Junior Cup last season, beating Henley Athletic 2-0 in the final at Portman Road, the home of Ipswich Town.

With two games of their season left to play, AFC are still in with a chance of getting promoted to the Touchline SIL Senior Division, as they currently sit in third spot, two points adrift of Sporting 87, and five behind leaders Benhall St Mary.

Club president Clive Baxter said that Scales had “put Hoxne on the map” and “has devoted a fantastic amount of his spare time to the cause of the football club.”

Anyone interested in the first-team managerial vacancy should contact Jamie on 07940 926863.

n AFC Hoxne kept their promotion hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win against second place Sporting 87 on Saturday.

Liam Smith won this top-of-the-table clash with a superb strike after 65 minutes.

A skilful, hard-fought sporting battle ensued, with clear cut chances few and far between as both defences played well.

Hoxne goalkeeper Jake Heyhoe made some fine saves, while Robert Peake went close at the other end, before Smith won the game for the home side with a goal midway through the second half.

Hoxne host basement side Ipswich Valley Rangers tomorrow (2.30pm).

n AFC Hoxne Reserves clinched the Touchline SIL League A title following another superb away display at the weekend.

Artur Leszcynski, Harvey Preston-Bloom, Daniel Betts and Max Turner were all on target as AFC wrapped up the title with a 4-0 win against Coplestonians Reserves.

The champions finish their season with a trip to Mendlesham Reserves tomorrow (2.30pm).

n AFC Hoxne Veterans picked up a win and a draw from their last two games of the season.

A 3-3 draw with Framlingham was followed by a 1-0 win against Sole Bay, with Robin McKnee netting the winner in their final outing.