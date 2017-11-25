Saturday's local football round-up

Mildenhall Town's scalp-stealing run in the FA Trophy came to an end today, as they fell to a 1-0 away defeat at Lancaster City.

The Bostik League Division One North side had pulled off some of the biggest upsets of this season's competition to reach the third round qualifying, but were unable to reproduce that form against another side a step above them in the national league structure.

TOUGH TIMES: Newmarket's Scott Paterson tries to help his side win their first game in four fixtures (Picture: Mark Westley)

Hall knocked both King's Lynn Town and Barwell out 1-0 in their debut in the competition but, with a string of long-term injuries affecting first team selection, they seemed destined to be knocked out of the competition by the same score in Lancaster.

Meanwhile in the Bostik Division One North, AFC Sudbury beat Bowers & Pitsea in a high scoring game, coming out 4-3 victors at home.

AFC went in at half-time in command of the game, with an unanswered four goal lead. Ben Hunter scored a brace, with further goals from Reece Dobson and Max Booth. But the visitors responded in the second half, with two penalties giving them hope of a comeback.

And a further goal with nearly 20 minutes remaining left the crowd on the edge of their seats, with the young AFC side holding on for the full three points.

GOOD CHANCE: Newmarket's Lewis Whitehead is beaten to the ball by Saffron Walden's 'keeper

But Soham Town Rangers - who AFC Sudbury next face in the league on Tuesday - were not so fortunate as they lost 1-0 on the road at Grays Athletic.

Bury Town were also on the losing end of their away league game, with Waltham Abbey beating them by a commanding 4-1 scoreline.

The Ram Meadow-based side went in two goals down at half time, Waltham's Nathan Koranteng and Billy Holland finding the net, but it then got worse, as they shipped two more goals in the second half - a Darelle Russell goal as well as an own goal from Ollie Fenn.

An unusual replacement saw second-choice 'keeper Ben Mayhew replace Luis Tibbles in the 78th minute, with Bury Town already four goals down, before Cemal Ramadan scored a consolation in the 82nd minute.

NEW MANAGER: Sam Crook, new Team Bury manager, before his first game in charge, an unfortunate 4-1 loss to March Town United

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Newmarket Town dropped another league place as they lost 2-0 at home to Saffron Walden Town.

The Jockeys, who have been as high as second in the table this season, now lie in eighth position following their fourth loss in a row. They have only taken four points from the last 18 on offer as their poor run of form continues, amid rumours of issues within the team (click here for our chat with manager Kevin Grainger to find out more).

Elsewhere, Stowmarket Town will have to remain patient in third place in the league table after recording a 2-2 draw at home to Wroxham, while second-placed Coggeshall Town thrashed Thetford Town by six goals to nil to give them a bit of breathing space over Stow in the league.

Going in a goal behind (penalty) at half time and then finding themselves 2-0 down shortly after, Stowmarket were struggling in their first game since losing 2-1 to Coggeshall, and were forced to pull out all the stops to make the comeback.

Leon Ottley-Gooch, the former Bury Town defender at the heart of a falling out between his new and old club, scored his debut goal for the side to make it 2-1 in the 75th minute before striker of the moment Josh Mayhew knocked in his 31st goal of the season to equalise with just minutes to go.

Thetford Town, on the other hand, were unable to compete on the same level as Coggeshall and fell to a heavy defeat away from home.

Long Melford were also on the losing end of their game, an away visit to Gorleston. Despite pulling back a goal in the 90th minute, they were unable to score a last minute equaliser and lost 2-1.

And it was bad news for fans of Walsham-le-Willows also, as they lost 3-1 at home to Histon.

Joe Boulter scored an equaliser for the home side to give them hope of at least a point from the fixture but two further goals from Histon sealed the loss.

But it was great news for Haverhill Rovers who recorded an important 4-0 win at home over struggling Ipswich Wanderers.

Jemel Fox hit a brace while Jordan Palmer and Mitchell Burr also found the net as Rovers see their recent form improve.

On Friday night, Hadleigh United beat visiting Haverhill Borough by three goals to two. Jack Lambert stole the win for his side, despite Hadleigh finishing with 10 men as Shane Wardley was sent off.

Borough have now dropped to 22nd place (of 24) in the league table.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division, Framlingham Town remained competitive at the top of the league with a 4-0 away victory to Norwich United Reserves.

Danny Smith and Jake Taylor both netted a brace to see their side take a convincing victory.

Diss Town were also on the winning end of a 4-0 scoreline as they beat Wisbech St Mary on the road.

And basement side Needham Market Reserves recorded only their second win of their season with an impressive 4-0 home victory over Halstead Town.

The three points is not enough to take them off the bottom of the table but gives them a lifeline with both Team Bury and Cornard United with only one more win sitting above.

Both teams lost on Saturday, with Team Bury shipping four goals to one at home to March Town United while Cornard United lost 1-0 away to Holland FC.

Team Bury had their new manager Sam Crook overseeing the game and will have wanted his first game to end on a better note than a 4-1 defeat.

Debenham LC, meanwhile, held Kings Lynn Town Reserves to a 1-1 draw at home.

Needham Market first side were not in action in the Bostik Premier Division due to their opponents taking part in the FA Trophy.