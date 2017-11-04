Saturday's local football round-up

Goalkeeper Sam Roach was the hero for Mildenhall Town this afternoon with a headed goal deep into injury time to salvage a point against Bowers & Pitsea.

It was also a positive afternoon in the Bostik League Division One North for Bury Town and Soham Town Rangers, but Premier Division side Needham Market were unable to build upon their impressive draw with Billlericay Town on Tuesday night.

HOME LOSS: Melford (black and white) lost at home to Coggeshall. Picture: Richard Marsham

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Framlingham Town remain unbeaten after a good 4-0 win over Norwich CBS, while in the Premier Division Long Melford lost out to high flying Coggeshall Town.

More to follow.