Saturday's local football round-up

Both Haverhill sides, Long Melford, Newmarket Town and Hadleigh United all booked their places in the next round of the Emirates FA Cup this afternoon.

Newmarket Town were the biggest winners of the day, treating their fans at The Ridgeons Stadium to a 5-1 victory over Essex Senior League side Great Wakering Rovers to cruise into the preliminary round.

Jamie Thurlbourne and Lewis Whitehead both scored twice for The Jockeys while Austen Diaper added the fifth to get their season off to a flying start.

Over at The Millfield it looked as though Hadleigh United were going to have no problems overcoming their Essex Senior League opponents Sporting Bengal United after they went 2-0 ahead inside eight minutes.

A goalkeeping error allowed Michael Barwick to take advantage as early as the first minute with a simple header, before captain Ben Elliott dispatched a second from the penalty spot.

That gift came after new signing Josh Cheetham had been brought down by the error-prone Denzel Kobia, in the Sporting Bengal goal.

Hadleigh United's players reflect on a successful day, which did almost unravel in the second half - having gone from 3-0 up to 3-2 to leave a nervy finish Picture: Mark Bullimore

Fellow Hadleigh debtuant Kyron Andrews provided a sweeping finish to Cheetham's low cross with 25 on the clock, to put the Brettsiders' into a comfortable 3-0 lead, which is how the score remained at the break.

But their opponents ensured a nervy finish to proceedings with goals from Ashaan Siddik (64) and substitute Eaia Embalo.

Long Melford booked their place in the preliminary round with a 1-0 win at another Essex Senior League side, in Hackney Wick.

New signing Josh Hodgson, from Sunday league side Wormingford, opened his Melford goalscoring account, while The Villagers were indebited once again to goalkeeper Darren Moyes for a positive result.

Ryan Swallow put Haverhill Borough into the lead as early as the 12th minute at Enfield 1893 in their return to the FA Cup, having not qualified the previous season.

New signing Ryan Weaver lobbed the goalkeeper to double their advantage in the 72nd minute, but an 81st minute goal from the hosts enjoyed a nervous finale for Anthony Choat's side.

At Hoddesdon Town, Haverhill Rovers went into the interval losing 1-0, but got back on terms through Jordan Palmer.

A pivotal moment in the tie came as Hoddesdon were awarded a penalty, which was then saved.

Ben Bradley went on to put Rovers through with what proved to be the winner seven minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Walsham-le-Willows and Framlingham Town ended the day still in the competition, but both will face replays on Tuesday after drawing today's ties.

Walsham will travel to Basildon United after a 2-2 draw which saw Joe Boulter credited with the equaliser to Chris Charley's opener before it was the Bees who levelled with 10 minutes to play after The Willows had gone into the lead via a deflected strike in the 77th minute.

Framlingham's first ever FA cup match, which came after the trophy visited them this week, ended in a goalless draw at Badingham Road, meaning Mel Aldis' side will travel to Wadham Lodge on Tuesday.

Ely City (2-0 at Holbeach), Thetford Town (3-2 at Eynesbury Rovers) and Diss Town(5-0 at Great Yarmouth Town) both exited the competition at the first hurdle.

Over at Portman Road 18,153 (2,012 away fans) witnessed Ipswich Town get their 2017/18 Sky Bet Championship season off to a winning start at home to Harry Redknapp's Birmingham City.

Joe Garner, signed from Glasgow Rangers over the summer, marked his debut with a goal in the 50th minute to win the contest.

Norwich City came back from highly-fancied Fulham with a point after drawing 1-1 at Craven Cottage.

Nelso Oliveira fired in an 88th minute equaliser after Fulham had taken the lead via a Russell Martin own goal in the first half.

In the Thurlow Nunn League, Cornard United's First Division campaign got off to a painful start with Leiston Reserves winning 4-1 (Pelling hat-trick), while Mark Benterman's Debenham LC played out a goalless home draw with Danny Laws' AFC Sudbury Reserves.

Halstead Town also picked up a point from their first game of the campaign, drawing 1-1 at home to March Town United.

Both goals came in the first half at Rosemary Lane, which saw the home side fall behind and miss a penalty before Jamie Baker fired home.

* For a full round-up and reaction to the weekend's results, as well as previews to the week ahead, see next week's papers.