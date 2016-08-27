Rough Jottings with Julian Scopes: Semi-final success for our teams in the Hambro and Parks events

There was success for Diss Golf Club’s Hambro and Parks teams in their semi-final matches in these Suffolk Golf Union competitions.

The Hambro is for the club’s low handicap golfers of any age.

Our team took on a very strong Woodbridge team at the neutral venue of Rushmere.

The Diss team secured a convincing 10-hole victory, and will now take on Bury St Edmunds in the final, to be played at Newton Green this Sunday.

This is the first time that the Diss team has reached the Hambro final since 1982.

The Parks team (pictured), for low handicap seniors, met Ipswich Golf Club at Waldringfield in a much closer match.

Captain Ken Bowman and partner Steve Enever, and the pairing of Dharam Mayar and Dave Boom, both ended their games all square.

Bob Allison and Phil Allen fought to a close loss, ending down by two holes, so the result depended on the final pairing of Steve Biggs and Roger Hinds. Coming down the last hole 2up, Biggs managed to sink a long par putt to win the last hole and therefore win that game 3up, which meant that Diss won the match overall one hole up.

The Parks final will take place at Woodbridge on September 14, against Newton Green or Hintlesham.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the last of the Diss championship events took place this week.

The Senior Championship for men aged 55 or above was held on Monday and Tuesday.

This had been postponed from earlier in the year when the first round had been disrupted by torrential rain.

The championship is decided by two days of medal play, where every shot counts and every hole must be completed.

A scratch champion is the player who took the fewest total number of shots, while the handicap champion is awarded to the player with the fewest net number of shots once the handicap allowance for each player is deducted.

After two days of challenging golf in warm temperatures and battling difficult rough, John Mackrell (six handicap) was the scratch champion.

Mackrell came in with an excellent total over the two rounds of 154, seven shots better than his nearest rival.

The handicap champion is Graham Ramm (23 handicap) who scored a net of 137.

Last Sunday, members played in the annual Bob The Cat competition.

This fun, charity event was named some years ago after a cat known as Bob who used to patrol the clubhouse.

While Bob has passed on, the event continues and this year the members raised £400 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and this was doubled thanks to the generosity of Barclays Bank, represented by Neil Taylor, who presented the prize to the winning team of Ken and Sandra Bowman, Steve Large and himself!