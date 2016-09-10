RIO PARALYMPICS: Drane misses out on bronze medal

There was Paralympic heartache for Jonathan Drane on Friday after he lost in a bronze medal -81kg judo match.

After recording victories over Sharif Khalilov and Cyril Jonrad, the North Lopham Kumo Judo club player faced South Korea’s Jungmin Lee for a place in the gold medal bout.

Drane lost that encounter but still had the chance to fight for the bronze medal when he took on Rovshan Safarov of Azerbaijan.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, he was beaten 3-2 and ended up finishing in fifth position.