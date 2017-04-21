Revival only serves to frustrate Town boss

Diss Town manager Ross Potter has admitted that his side’s recent positive form has left him frustrated, writes Liam Apicella.

The Tangerines were in Thurlow Nunn League First Division promotion contention at the turn of the year, but a run of just three points from a possible 21 ended their chances.

Results of late have picked up, with Diss winning five of their last seven, but it has come far too late in terms of a top-three finish.

And ahead of Saturday’s trip to AFC Sudbury Reserves (3pm), Potter is ruing the poor run.

“It is pleasing the lads have not let the season dwindle out,” he said.

“We have done well in recent weeks and put in the sort of performances that got us in the top three.

“But the overall feeling is one of frustration. Three points from 21 is awful.

“Even if we could have taken 12 to 15 in that time, we would be so much closer to the top three.”

The club announced last week they intended to bolster Potter’s management staff with the appointment of a first-team coach.

Speaking about that decision, he added: “We will have the same resources in terms of the playing budget next year, so after a conversation with the chairman, we thought getting a fresh pair of eyes in would be a good idea.

“We can share duties out on the training pitch and it lightens the load on me and my assistant (Dominic Jones).

“Hopefully it will give us an extra edge.

“We want to make a quick appointment, but it has to be the right one.”