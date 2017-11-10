Quick Scole beat Mundford

HADLEY & OTTAWAY

ANGLIAN COMBINATION

DIVISION ONE

Scole United 3

Mundford 0

Scole bounced back from the previous week’s county cup disappointment in style on Saturday, scoring three unanswered goals against second-placed Mundford.

Manager Jon Abbott opted for pace in attack as he looked for a way to disrupt Mundford’s usual playing style.

And it was a ploy that worked well, with Scole opening the scoring before the break.

The visiting goalkeeper was unable to hold Kieran Manning’s powerful striker and James Harrison was first to react to the loose ball, which he duly turned into the net.

Faced with a deficit, Mundford threw more caution to the wind during the second half, leaving them open to the counter-attack.

Scole’s second goal of the afternoon was created by left-back Lawrence Brown, whose cross into the box was converted by Connor Kerry.

And it was Kerry that made the outcome safe with his second and Scole’s third goal of the game, which came about after he had weaved his way through the Mundford defence.

The victory — Scole’s fifth of the season — leaves them sixth in the Division One standings, six points behind league-leading Sheringham having played a game more.

Tomorrow, Abbott’s side will switch their focus to a trip to 13th-placed Hindringham (2pm). Hindringham picked up their first league victory of the season last game as they recorded a 4-1 win at Loddon United, with Matthew Hudson and Darren West scoring braces.