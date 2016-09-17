Qualifying win sends Hood into famous event

Allister Hood qualified for the 2016 SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse Championship at the Horse of the Year Show by winning a recent qualifier.

The event was held in the main arena of the world famous Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials venue

It is the second time that the Diss rider and his mount Jack The Giant have won in this particular class, having previously taken the title in 2014.

“He’s a very intelligent horse, so therefore he’s always been very good to work with,” said Hood.

“He’s quite a character — he’s quite sharp, and sometimes he was unsure of what to do, but with a little gentle persuasion and a little bit of encouragement, we got there.

“It’s all worked really nicely for us, everyone’s had a really good time, and it’s given him a marvellous career after racing,”

Jack the Giant was formerly trained as a race horse by Barry Hills on the flat and Nicky Henderson over fences.

His collection of owners, who go under the guise of the Jackpots Syndicate, was formed after Nicky Henderson’s partner Sophie Waddilove suggested to Hood that the horse might be successful in the show ring.

Now she and the six other owners — all of whom met at Pony Club in Newmarket — share in the spoils of the 14-year-old’s recent triumphs.

The Horse of the Year Show, which gets under way on October 5 and runs for four days, will take place at the Birmingham NEC.