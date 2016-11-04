Potter proud of Diss players as they avenge derby defeat

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE CHALLENGE CUP

SECOND ROUND

Stowmarket Town 0

Diss Town 3

by Alex Moss

at Greens Meadow

Ross Potter said he was proud of his Diss Town players after they got revenge on their local rivals Stowmarket Town on Tuesday night.

The Tangerines, who beat AFC Sudbury Reserves 1-0 on Saturday, made the short trip to Greens Meadow for the second time this season looking to avenge their 3-0 league defeat to Stowmarket back in late August.

Jason Armes gave Diss a narrow half-time lead, before Joe Manning and Shaun Hunsdon both found the target after the break to secure a place in the third round.

And after seeing his side comfortably beat the current second-placed side in the First Division on their own turf, Potter had nothing but praise for his players.

“I was really proud of the team tonight,” the Diss boss said. “I thought the boys worked really hard all over the park.

“I thought we were really energetic in the forward areas without the ball.

“I thought the forward players worked really hard and put a lot of pressure on Stowmarket in the back third and in the middle third.

“We starved their front players of possession. I think we learned a bit from that day (the league defeat to Stowmarket on August 27), we put it into practice tonight and I thought we did well.”

Hunsdon was a lively figure for Diss in the early stages on Tuesday night, with the striker seeing two efforts at goal kept out by Stow goalkeeper Lewis Higgins.

The second, in particular, was a fine save from the home custodian after Armes’ deflected shot had fell kindly to Hunsdon in an inviting position.

Stowmarket then began to settle into the contest and twice went close to an opener through chances from captain Danny Cunningham and Lamell Howell.

But it was the Tangerines who broke the deadlock late in the first half when Armes beat the offside trap and fired past Higgins, despite the Stow goalkeeper getting a touch to the ball.

Just before the break, a Cunningham free-kick caused havoc in the Diss box and came back off the frame of the goal.

Diss doubled their advantage on 56 minutes when Manning dispossessed Stowmarket’s Anton Clarke and raced into the box before driving a shot into the corner.

Three minutes later, the tie was effectively over as Taylor Hastings was shown a straight red card for the hosts for a foul in his own penalty area, and Hunsdon converted the spot kick to make it 3-0.

Diss Town: Macrae, Cole, Appleton, Manning, Shadrack, Tipple, Webb (Wenham 74), Armes (Fancett 61), Burroughs, Hunsdon, Bryant (Bray 74). Sub not used: Mackie. Referee: D Priest. Attendance: 72.

n Potter’s men are without a fixture this weekend and do not return to action until November 12, away at Wisbech St Mary in the league (3pm).

n Diss Town Under-13s suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of top-of-the-table Costessey on Sunday.

Matthew Munnings, Will Cunningham and Kai Thurston all went close to scoring for the travelling Tangerines.

n Diss Town Hawks Under-15s were beaten 6-4 by Stowupland Falcons.

Nathan Channell and Isaac Nunn both scored braces for the Hawks, but it was not enough to earn their side anything from the 10-goal contest.