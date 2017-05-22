Potter departs Diss Town

Diss Town are on the look out for a new manager after Ross Potter stepped down at the weekend.

Potter, who had been in charge at Brewers Green Lane for the past two seasons, has decided to leave for a new challenge elsewhere.

Diss chairman Richard Upson said of the departure: “I am a little bit disappointed because we had a plan and it was taking shape.

“We were hoping to really push on with Ross in charge next season.

“It has set us back a little bit and we are going to have to start again.

“But these things happen in football. We have to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down and go again.”

Upson went on to confirm that he hoped to have Potter’s successor in place by the end of the week.