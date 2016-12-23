Potter calls on Diss to rise to the big festive occasion

Diss Town manager Ross Potter has challenged his players to prove they are among the best in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division when they travel to Framlingham Town on Tuesday (3pm).

A run of three successive league victories has propelled the Tangerines up to fourth, just a point behind their upcoming third-placed hosts in the final promotion slot.

And while Potter is keen to stress that nothing will be decided by the outcome of the Badingham Road clash, he conceded his side has the chance to prove they are worthy of being talked about as promotion candidates.

“I would not say this our biggest game of the season because the way I see it, we have plenty of big games over the course of the year,” he said.

“This will not decide where we finish, but we have lost a few games already and it is fair to say we cannot afford many more defeats.

“This is certainly three points we need — it would send out a positive message.

“Before games like this one I tend to ask the players to prove my belief in them is founded because I believe I have a really good group.

“We just need to focus on ourselves. If we play to our maximum, I feel we are among the top three teams in the league, but we need to show it.”

In terms of team selection, Potter may have to make do without the services of winger Sam Bryant, who is rated as 50/50 because of a groin complaint.

However, there is more positive news on the injury front courtesy of Adam Burroughs, who has been sidelined for a number of weeks with an ankle ligament damage.

The striker was expected to be out until March, but Potter has revealed his recovery process is ahead of schedule, with a return to action now pencilled in for late January.

In Burroughs’ absence, Diss have hit 16 goals in three outings, to which Potter said: “We have been sharing the goals around, which is pleasing.

“When Adam got injured we asked the lads to step up and they have.”