Player support convinced Moore to make step up

Leon Moore has revealed that player support was a leading factor behind his decision to accept Debenham LC’s managerial offer.

After being part of the coaching staff that helped to guide Stowmarket Town to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title last season, Moore joined Debenham in the summer as assistant to Mark Benterman.

However, it was announced late last week that Benterman had moved on to higher-league Ipswich Wanderers ahead of Debenham’s FA Vase clash with Great Yarmouth Town.

Moore took charge of that encounter, and the subsequent replay on Tuesday, as interim boss. But after The Hornets knocked out their Premier Division opponents, his step up was made permanent.

Speaking about his first ever appointment as a manager, Moore said: “It was not the easiest decision to take the job because at the start of the season I had no intention of being a number one.

“Mark’s departure happened very quickly and I wanted to assess things first and let the dust settle.

“But I have had so much help from the players and the senior squad members have been very vocal in their support of me.

“When you have a group that are willing to go out on a Saturday afternoon and Tuesday night to put in a shift for you, that is a big thing.

“Ultimately, I wanted to be a part of that and hopefully continue the good work that has been started.”

As well as taking on extra responsibility, Moore must now make the transition between being an assistant and the leading decision maker.

An assistant tends to be the one that players approach with their problems, one that can have a more laid back relationship with the squad.

But going forward, Moore is well aware that dynamic will need to change.

“I know that a switch in approach has to happen,” he added.

“As an assistant you can be a bit more pally with the players.

“The key thing will be that the players do not see my kindness in that role as a weakness now I have made the step up.

“That will not be a problem, though, because I have got a fantastic group of players here.

“They wanted me to take the job, so we are all on the same page.”

Debenham, who have seen Nathan Clarke move to Stowmarket, will host Norwich CBS tomorrow (3pm) in Moore’s first game in the dugout since he took on the role on a permanent basis.