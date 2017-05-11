Player-boss role beckons for Izzet

SUFFOLK IS NEEDHAM’S!

The Colchester United legend led the Marketmen to only their second Suffolk FA Premier Cup triumph — the county’s top level cup competition — in the club’s history at his former long-term employers’ ground on Monday evening.

In what was also boss Mark Morsley’s last game of his managerial career — with the Needham chief, who still refuses to speak to the Free Press, set to assume a football-matters only chairman role with current assistant Richard Wilkins taking over his post — the Marketmen prevented Lowestoft etching their name on the trophy for the fourth straight year with a 3-2 victory.

This paper was first to reveal Izzet, who made 420 appearances for Colchester between 2001-2013, was not having his contract renewed at Needham next season after a four-year period which has seen him make more than 100 appearances for the Bloomfields outfit and have a spell in charge of their academy.

But despite being 36, he has revealed Monday was not his swansong before hanging up his boots, with Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Stanway Rovers looking to be a good bet for his destination for a player/manager role.

Asked if he would carry on playing, he responded: “Yes, something will be announced this week. I can’t really say at the moment, but something is in the pipeline.”

Reflecting on his time at Needham, he continued: “It’s nice to finish with a win because our end to the season wasn’t great.

“But it is another game and we have won a cup, so it is good and it has been a good four years.

“We were a bit sloppy in our defensive play, especially with the two goals we gave away, but I thought we controlled the second half.

“In the first half we looked like we hadn’t played in two weeks.

“But we grew into it and the second half was quite comfortable.”

Having been part of the side that took the Marketmen to their highest-ever level, with promotion to the Ryman League Premier Division — just three levels from the Football League — as champions of Division One North in 2014/15, he added: “It has been a good four years and I have enjoyed every minute of it.”