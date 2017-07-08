Penalty kick drama for Diss Under-13s

Diss Under-13s split their squad in two for the prestigious CSF Summer Cup on Sunday and ended up meeting each other in the final.

It was Diss Tangerines that got the better of their Diss Town team-mates in a penalty shoot-out.

Both team played six group matches, each winning five and drawing one, to top their groups with 16 points.

Quarter-final victories came against Lakeford and Heigham Park respectively.

There was plenty of nerves during the semi-finals as both teams required penalties to get themselves through.

Tangerines got the better of Costessey, while Diss managed to overcome Rocklands.

The final also produced another tense affair, and again spot kicks were needed, to see Diss Tangerines lift the trophy.

n Diss Town Youth will be running two Under-14s teams next season and are looking for players to join up.

For more information, email youth@disstownfc.co.uk.