Pele off to a great season start with nine-under-par victory

Footgolfer Pele Heydon dominated the first footgolf tournament of the year at Stonham Barns Footgolf.

With seven birdies and an eagle off the 2,640-yard course he achieved a nine-under-par score of 49.

Heydon was delighted with his win and confirmed he hopes to play in more of the Stonham Barns tournaments as well as some regional and national events over the coming months.

In second place was Daren Wheat with a score of 52 (-6 under par) and one shot further back was Ian Plumb who scored 53 (-5 under par).

Meanwhile, the junior prize was won by 13-year-old Bailey Rosier, who scored an impressive 58 (level par), with Charlie Tranter in second with a score of 61 (+3 over par).

Tranter’s round was particularly memorable for his hole-in-one on the 10th.

This event was the first of eight monthly tournaments at the Stonham Barns Footgolf Course.

The next footgolf event at the facility will be held on Sunday, April 24 (2pm).

Play will be over 18 holes and everyone is encouraged to play — men, ladies, families and juniors.

The entry is £10 for adults and £5 for juniors.