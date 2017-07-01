Peck beats the favourite to be crowned county champion

Owen Peck, who last year became UK FootGolf National Junior Tour champion aged 16, scored an eight-under-par to take the Suffolk Open title at Stonham Barns on Sunday.

The round of 50 was one better than Pele Heydon, who headed into the tournament as the favourite.

Heydon held a one-shot lead after nine holes, but a birdie on the 10th and a bogey by Heydon handed Peck — now 17 — a lead he never relinquished.

Ian Plumb was in third place with a score of 52, while Neil O’Donohoe and Ben Bedford were two shots further back in fourth.

The Under-18 Trophy, meanwhile, was won by Tom Scott with a score of 61 and the Under-15 Trophy went the way of Charlie Tranter courtesy of his round of 60.

The Ladies title was won by Eve Humphries after a round of 65.

The next footgolf event to be held at Stonham Barns will take place on Sunday, July 23 (2pm).