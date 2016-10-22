Otters shine during their home show

A team of 43 swimmers from Diss Otters Swimming Club won more than 100 medals at their own annual gala last weekend, which was held at the UEA Sportspark, in Norwich.

This year’s event attracted clubs from all over Norfolk and Suffolk, as well as two swimmers from the Burnt Island club in Scotland.

There was some excellent swimming throughout the course of the day, which saw the Otters come away with an impressive haul of 109 medals from 235 individual swims.

These consisted of 48 golds, 30 silvers and 31 bronzes.

Many of the Diss swimmers set new personal best times, especially the younger members of the squad, some of whom were swimming in their first ever Open Gala.

They gained some valuable experience during the event, which had a great atmosphere due to the encouragement and support from their coaches and the spectators watching from the stands.

n Meanwhile, Diss Otters member Matthew Tatum will be travelling to Sheffield next weekend with the Norfolk squad to take part in the National Inter Counties gala, held at Ponds Forge, based in Sheffield.

n The club is continually on the lookout for new members.

Anyone interested in joining Diss Otters or wanting to find more information, can do so by contacting the head coach, Jamie Rush on 07738 427735.