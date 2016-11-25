Norwich fan Ed Seaman’s column: A head and heart situation with our manager’s future

For all the speculation surrounding the future of Alex Neil, Wednesday night’s AGM suggests the Scot will be given time to turn around the fortunes of Norwich City.

Four defeats in a row, and six games without a win in all competitions, leaves City eight points adrift of the top two — and has heaped the pressure on Neil.

It’s fair to say last weekend’s defeat at QPR was the final straw for many — and for the first time a section of City fans decided to make their feelings vocal.

I do feel for Neil, a red card in the first minute of any match leaves you right up against it, but even with 10 men City failed to meet certain expectations in that first half.

On top of that, I don’t think you can underestimate just how much this side misses Jonny Howson.

But Neil had two weeks to work with his side to improve defensively, yet within a minute individual errors culminated in Martin Olsson being sent off. Add to that conceding two really poor goals and City were needlessly sunk yet again.

Yes the second half was an improvement — and it was encouraging to see Jacob Murphy back in full flight — but it’s no good starting to play when the game is effectively gone.

On Murphy, I am delighted to see him sign a new contract — hopefully Josh follows suit in the near future.

So where do we go from here? If I’m honest, my heart still really hopes Neil can turn this around but my head is beginning to tell me this club needs fresh impetus to move forward.

With what he’s achieved at this club, it’s impossible not respect the Scot but somewhere along the line he has lost his mojo.

That said, I would never doubt Neil’s desire and you can bet your bottom dollar he ready for what might be his final stand at Derby tomorrow.