Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Wing wizard Wildschut set to boost our promotion bid

So Norwich City might have left it late in the January window, but I’m sure Alex Neil will be pleased with the business he was able to complete.

Yanic Wildschut and Mitchell Dijks have arrived at the club, ready for what we all hope is going to be a surge towards the play-offs — a surge boosted by last weekend’s win against Birmingham.

And while I don’t necessarily think we have improved on the outgoing Martin Olsson and Robbie Brady, in the Dutch duo City have an exciting left-sided pairing.

I have to confess I don’t know a lot about Dijks, but coming from Ajax, he certainly has good pedigree.

But in Wildschut City are bringing in a full-back’s nightmare —a winger with pace, skill and perhaps most importantly, a player who knows how to find the back of the net against Ipswich (although that’s not exactly difficult at the moment!).

On the outgoings, while Brady hadn’t had a great season, I think we had really seen the best of his ability in the last few weeks, and he will be missed.

Sergi Canos was the other to depart and while, yes, his opportunities were limited, I think the move suited all parties.

But we move forward and the focus is firmly on tomorrow’s visit to Cardiff; the first of two long-distance away trips this week with Wigan on Tuesday night.

It’s no secret that if City want to challenge for promotion then our away form has to improve. Two points from a possible 24 is utterly rancid.

A good place to start will be keeping 11 players on the pitch. That said, it’s nice to welcome Nelson Oliveira back to the fold, although it will be difficult to dislodge Cameron Jerome after his performance on Saturday.

With City three points off the play-offs, now would be the perfect time to find a cure for our travel sickness.