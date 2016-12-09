Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Momentum key after losing run ends

As impressive as Norwich City's rout of Brentford last weekend was, it will count for nothing unless Alex Neil's side pick up another win at Barnsley tomorrow.

It goes without saying, one win doesn't make up for the run of five straight defeats and failure to pick up three points at Oakwell will leave us back at square one once more.

But you have to give credit where it's due and last Saturday City were excellent.

In last week's column I called for a quick start - and City delivered just that, relieving the all so evident tension that had engulfed Carrow Road and allowing Alex Pritchard and co to really play without any pressure on their shoulders.

And that they did the devastating effect with some of the best football we have seen all season.

It's fair to say Pritchard, partly down to a lack of opportunities, hasn't yet set the world alight at the club.

But on Saturday he really showed his class.

The vision and execution to pick out Robbie Brady to score City's third shows why the club were willing to pay as much as they did to acquire his services.

However, it is no coincidence that City's upturn in form coincided with the return of Ivo Pinto, and in particular super Jonny Howson.

Straight back into the team, Howson led by example as captain, highlighting how much we've missed his leadership, not just his Premier League quality.

But as I said, City can't rest on their laurels. Brady needs to turn out more performances of that quality - as do the likes of Steven Naismith and Nelson Oliveira.

As the cliché goes, there are no easy games at this level and Barnsley go into tomorrow's game on the back of a 3-0 win at Birmingham.

But fingers crossed City can take their new-found swagger to Yorkshire and come away with a valuable three points.