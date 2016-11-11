Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Hunger and desire needs questioning

It’s a sign of how quickly things can change in football that under four weeks ago we were lauding Norwich City for their impressive rise to the top of the Championship table.

With the summer’s sun still on our backs, a solid, yet slow-burning, start to the season had eased away fears of a relegation hangover.

However, in what is fast becoming the winter (autumn) of discontent at Carrow Road, the wave of optimism is starting to crash and the pressure beginning to grow on Alex Neil and his faltering stars.

After the humiliation at Brighton, Neil needed a reaction from his players last weekend. He needed them to prove they were up for the fight. Did he get one? No.

On a slight tangent, something Jose Mourinho said in the wake of his Manchester United side’s defeat at Fenerbache last week struck a chord with me. The United boss criticised his team for playing as if it was a pre-season friendly, compared to their opponents who treated it like a Champions League final.

Of course there is an element of exaggeration within those words, but the message is one that bares real meaning. You’ve got to be willing to work hard to win football matches.

I mean, look at the reception Louis Thompson received at the final whistle on Saturday – a recognition of the honesty of his performance. The young midfielder fully deserved his man-of-the-match accolade and I hope he can build on it.

And maybe that’s what City need, the injection of fresh, young talent to compliment some of the experience in the squad.

Because I have to say the current performances, for perhaps the first time, lead me to question whether there is enough hunger and desire left within some of the senior players to drive this club forward.

Of course, I’m hoping to be proven wrong.