New Diss manager looking to consolidate

Recently-appointed manager Jason Cook has revealed he would be happy to see his Diss Town side secure a mid-table finish this season, writes Liam Apicella.

The pre-season break at Brewers Green Lane has been akin to a soap opera, with two managers and a host of players heading for the exit door.

First, Ross Potter resigned in May to take over the reins at higher-league Wroxham, with his replacement Paul Bugg lasting just 42 days in the job before deciding to step down.

Cook — formerly of Haughley United — was the man charged with the task of picking up the pieces — something he has started to do over the last fortnight.

A squad — containing only Charlie Webb and Jack Tipple from last season’s senior set-up — has been assembled and The Tangerines are just about ready to go.

But, it remains very much a work in progress, with Cook seeking a year of consolidation in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division.

“I always want to finish as high as possible. Diss is a big club and it should be right up there,” he said.

“But, it has been a far from ideal pre-season and we have to be realistic about what we are looking to achieve.

“There has been plenty of hard work going on over the last two or three weeks to get us ready.

“It is starting to come together. We are getting players in and we now have round pegs in round holes.

“We still have to wait to see how it will all come together, but I am confident we will finish at least mid-table.”

Cook has made a number of new additions in the last week, with winger Nuno Nogueira (Leiston Reserves) and former Whitton United striker Virgilio Leitao the headline arrivals.

The competitive action gets under way tomorrow with a trip to Premier Division Great Yarmouth Town in the Extra Preliminary Round of the Emirates FA Cup (3pm).

That is followed on August 12 by their first league outing of 2017/18 when Halstead Town will be the visitors to Brewers Green Lane (3pm).