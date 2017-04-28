New coach Parke joins Diss ahead of the new campaign

Diss Town have already started to make preparations for the 2017/18 football season with the addition of a new first-team coach, writes Liam Apicella.

Tom Parke, who recently passed his UEFA A licence assessment, will take up the role at Brewers Green Lane alongside his position as leader of the Dereham Education Soccer Academy.

Speaking about his appointment, the current Dereham Town Under-18s boss admitted the lure of a club of Diss’ size was particularly appealing.

“Firstly, I am fully focussed on the end of the season with Dereham Under-18s because we are going for the title,” said Parke.

“I would like to say thanks to Dereham for the opportunities they have given me.

“But Diss is a big name. When I was growing up, the two major non-league clubs in the area were Wroxham and Diss — both had big cup runs.

“In the current climate youngsters need to be given a chance and that is what I am all about. I am looking forward to getting started.”

Meanwhile, Diss manager Ross Potter has revealed that Parke was his number one choice for the position.

“From the start I wanted Tom to be the person that joined,” said the boss.

“I have worked with him at youth level with Dereham and Norfolk and know how good he is.

“I am sure Tom will prove himself to be a real asset to the club.”