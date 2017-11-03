Negative approach is a necessity for Tangerines

It is not his long-term vision for the club, but manager Jason Cook has conceded his side will need to adopt a negative approach if they are to collect anything from their upcoming daunting fixtures.

The Tangerines will pit themselves against the Thurlow Nunn League First Division’s two unbeaten sides, starting with a trip to table-topping Woodbridge Town tomorrow (3pm).

And that outing is swiftly followed on Tuesday with the visit of Framlingham Town to Brewers Green Lane (7.45pm).

A turbulent summer left new boss Cook only a matter of weeks to build an entire squad — something that is still very much a work in progress.

As such, he has admitted his team are not yet ready to go toe-to-toe with the division’s strongest teams.

“We have got some good players in now — many that will not be well known to people,” said Cook.

“But in games like these, we are going to have to approach it in a certain way.

“We need to frustrate the opposition and play to our strengths.

“That does sound negative and it will not be that way forever, but we tried to play more football earlier in the season and we were finding ourselves out of some games at half-time.

“The team is gelling together and understandings are being forged, but it takes time.”

Diss and neighbouring Framlingham are no strangers to each other, having already faced each other on two occasions this season.

The reverse league meeting, on September 5, was one to forget for Cook and his charges, who were on the receiving end of a 7-0 hammering.

And they also lost the Buildbase FA Vase clash at home, throwing away a 2-0 lead to go down 3-2 after extra-time.

“The 7-0 was not a true reflection of that game,” said Cook.

“They deserved to win, of course, but when you are towards the bottom of the table it seems like the luck is against you.

“We are much more organised now and I do not expect any more heavy scorelines like that one.

“There is no pressure on the lads in these two games.

“Everyone will be expecting Framlingham and Woodbridge to win.”