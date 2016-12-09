Murphy’s delight as Debenham respond to his words

Ben Murphy has hailed his Debenham LC players for the commitment and determination they showed in the wake of back-to-back 6-1 defeats, writes Liam Apicella.

Team Bury and Haverhill Borough dished out the thrashings over consecutive weekends, but Debenham responded last time out to claim a late point in the 3-3 draw with Wisbech St Mary.

After having some stern words with his squad, Murphy was delighted to see that he had got a reaction.

“We had a very long chat after the Haverhill game and I told the players they needed to look at themselves,” he said.

“I openly questioned their desire and where they wanted to go with this.

“But fair play to them because they took that on board against Wisbech.

“We rolled up our sleeves, got a late goal and produced one of our best performances since I took charge (in August).”

Tomorrow, the Hornets play host to the league’s basement side Dereham Town Reserves (3pm), who are yet to win a game this season.

Even so, Murphy has warned his players they cannot afford to underestimate their lowly opponents.

“We will not be approaching this game differently to any other,” he added.

“If we are not at the races, we will get beat.”

Tom Fenner, Sam Diaper and Jake Gathercole will all return to squad for the encounter after missing the Wisbech game.