Much-changed Harleston lose their unbeaten record

MUMMERY CUP

QUARTER-FINAL

Harleston Town 0

Mulbarton Wanderers 2

Harleston suffered their first defeat in 12 months in the last eight of the Mummery Cup on Saturday.

Fellow Almary Green Anglian Combination Premier Division Mulbarton Wanderers were the side that inflicted the loss at the Recreation Ground, ending a 33-game unbeaten run in the process.

Manager Adam Gusterson had to make do without the services of goalkeeper John Howes, while the quartet of Neil Renaut, Ben Furlong, Sam Willis and Nicky Howell were also absent.

And the home side’s cause was not helped by the first-half sending off of winger James Pipe for a second bookable offence.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, the away side made their numerical advantage count early in the second half when James McCloy converted a half volley.

The same player doubled Mulbarton’s lead in the 62nd with a header from close range.

It was a spirited response from Harleston thereafter as they set about finding a route back into the tie.

The Mulbarton crossbar was rattled twice, but that was as close as Gusterson’s side came prior to the final whistle being sounded.

Harleston will look to return to winning ways tomorrow in their league encounter at St Andrews (2pm).

n Harleston Under-12s ran out 3-2 victors away at Caister Roma Centurions.

The visitors broke the deadlock after Freddie Collins kept his cool from the penalty spot, but Caister equalised before half-time.

Two second-half goals in quick succession from Freddie Kirk and Will Johnston put Harleston in the ascendancy and rendered Caister’s late goal as nothing more than a consolation.

n Scole United claimed a credible 2-2 draw from their Almary Green Anglian Combination encounter at Hellesdon.

The hosts took the lead, but Scole — still under the guidance of player-caretaker manager Ben Cussons – equalised through Will Goulding.

Hellesdon edged in front during the second half and the game seemed to be up for Scole when their goalscorer Goulding was handed his marching orders.

However, the 10 man rallied and nabbed themselves a share of the spoils courtesy of a Jon Abbot goal in the dying seconds.

Scole have the chance to extend their unbeaten run of form to three matches at home to Wymondham Town tomorrow (2pm).

n In Division Five South, Scole United Reserves lost 3-2 to their Yelverton counterparts.

With the wind firmly in their favour, Scole took a two-goal lead into the break with strikes from Zac Turner and Pascal Walker.

But a second-half onslaught saw the visitors score three times in a 10-minute spell to secure all of the points.

The result means that Scole’s reserves, who travel to Newton Flotman tomorrow (2pm), have still got just one victory to their name since the start of the season.