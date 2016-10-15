Motocross season ends at Diss

Diss MCC hosted the seventh and final round of the Eastern ACU Motocross Championships at Wattisfield Hall late last month, when 150 riders competed in the 12 race programme.

Following the timed morning practise sessions, the Premier Class, made up of the expert graded riders plus the fastest junior competitors, competed in the first race of the day, and Norfolk youngster Ben Cole,led the 40-strong pack in the 20-minute race.

His HMX Honda team-mate, new Eastern champion Luke Parker, was chasing him, the two battling hard at the front.

South African Brad Woodroff joined them in an exciting scrap for the lead, and with five minutes remaining, Cole fell on the tight corner at the end of the start straight, allowing Parker to claim the win.

The 2015 champion, Luke Benstead, had a superb race to finish in sixth place.

The Premier Class included the Junior Championship, and saw several closely-fought battles for points.

Josh Keeble had a great ride, finishing as first junior, in 10th place.

The second Premier Class race saw Benstead setting a tremendous pace.

Woodroffe chased him hard, claiming second again, with Tomlin holding off the popular Braintree rider, Jason Morland, riding his two stroke KTM machine.

Parker was fifth, once again involved in a high speed battle with Cole. Keeble was in great form again, finishing a creditable eighth, and first junior, with Harry Clark in 10th and Tim Clark was the third best junior in 11th place.

Wisbech rider Benstead took his second win in the third Premier group race, once again chased by the on-form Woodroffe, and the South African’s second place gave him the overall win on the day. The promising Ben Cole rounded out a good season with third place, followed by a very happy new champion, Luke Parker. George Turner was best junior in eighth place, from the overall junior on the day, Josh Keeble, with Rheis Morter having a good ride in 10th, and third best junior.

The intermediate group was also hotly-contested, with three different winners. Diss riders, John Bavin and Ross Taylor ,were first and second in race one, with veteran Lee Keyton holding third place.

Luke Nolan, celebrating his 18th birthday, won the second race from Andy Cattermole and Taylor.