More of the same for Fram

Framlingham Town boss Mel Aldis has told his players that the best way to avoid second-season syndrome is to continue the work that saw them make a big impression last term, writes Liam Apicella.

In what was their first ever Thurlow Nunn League First Division campaign, Aldis’ men started brightly and carried that through to finish seventh.

The following season can tend to be a tougher assignment, with opposition sides now wary of the threats posed.

But, rather than alter their style dramatically, Aldis sees no reason to over-complicate matters.

“The players just need to concentrate on what they do well,” he said.

“If we focus on our strengths, like we did last year, I cannot ask for more.

“We are well organised, look to play good football and have a great team spirit.

“We have had a year at this level now and I think the lads have learned from that.”

With plenty of money being spent in the division, Aldis is also aware it is going to be tough to finish higher than last season.

“I always like to improve year on year,” he added.

“But there are some big budgets around and it is going to be tough to break into the top five or three. We will give it a good, though.”

The Castlemen make their FA Cup debut tomorrow, with their first league game coming at home to Braintree Town Reserves on August 12.