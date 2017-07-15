More cup success for Diss Under-13s

Diss Under-13s won their second five-a-side tournament in two weeks by capturing the Norfolk FA Summer Youth Cup at the Football Development Centre in Bowthorpe on Sunday.

Diss entered two teams into the competition and both won their groups with unbeaten records, scoring a total of 37 goals between them in 10 matches.

Diss Town played Caister Roma in the first semi-final, where they suffered a 3-0 defeat.

In contrast, the second semi saw Diss Tangerines take on old rivals Scole and after a goalless first half, Diss took control in the second period with two unanswered goals seeing them progress to the final.

The Tangerines did not have too many problems in the showpiece encounter and were ruthless in scoring four goals without reply in the first half.

Opponents Caister nicked a goal back, but Diss were comfortable in seeing the remainder of the game out and were crowned champions.