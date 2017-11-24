Moore changes to spark run of form for Hornets

Debenham LC’s Leon Moore hopes the appointment of new assistant manager Shaun Hunsdon, alongside the arrival of loanee player Andrew Crowe, could be what’s needed to spark a better run.

The Hornets manager said his side had been struggling to cope in recent weeks, having run the gauntlet of ‘some really tough fixtures’.

And at the same time, the Thurlow Nunn League First Division club have been dealing with injury concerns — as well as ex-Bury Town player Ollie Canfer’s sudden decision to resign this week, after just a month at Moore’s side.

Moore said that Hunsdon brings a ‘fantastic connection’ with the squad and would be a great replacement.

“It’s his first job in management, so I know he’s got plenty to learn,” he said. “But he’s willing, he knows what the club is about and what we want to do.

“He buys into the way we want to play and brings a lot of experience from on the pitch too. There’s a lot of potential in him.”

He said that Canfer had revealed that he was finding it hard to make the transition from player to coach and had decided to take some time out of the game.

“I wish him well and hope he can enjoy his break,” Moore said. “I think it just came too soon for him; he had to retire from playing on the Friday and was my assistant by Tuesday.

“So I understand why it would be tough. He would be a great addition to any coaching team.”

Hunsdon, meanwhile, also made his first-team debut for the Hornets in their 3-1 home loss to Lakenheath in the third round of the Suffolk Senior Cup.

Moore said he is managing a ruptured ACL knee injury which impacts on his availability, so a place on the management team was a good development for him.

But it is the arrival of Felixstowe defender Andrew Crowe that Moore is most excited about, as the answer to Debenham’s recent result woes.

“He’s a great young talent and we’re very lucky that Felixstowe have let us have him,” he said.

“We’re very grateful and hope he can come in and bolster our defence.

“I need someone who can organise and take charge and be a solid wall. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

He hopes to have the 22-year-old available for Saturday’s ‘tough’ home fixture against Kings Lynn Town Reserves (3pm) in the league.

n In other First Division news, Justin Kerswell-King has resigned as assistant manager of Diss Town.