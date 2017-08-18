Midfielder Gathercole becomes a Tangerine

Have your say

Diss Town have moved to secure the services of Jake Gathercole.

The midfielder spent most of last season with neighbouring Debenham LC, but he was released by the club earlier in the summer.

However, Gathercole has made a swift return to the game with Diss, for whom he made his debut as a second-half substitute during Wednesday’s 4-0 win away at Norwich United Reserves.

Gathercole, who has also previously turned out for Walsham-le-Willows, scored one goal in 27 appearances for Debenham in 2016/17.