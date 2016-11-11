Manager relishing important spell for his Diss outfit

Ross Potter has conceded his Diss Town side are facing a pivotal few days in their quest for promotion from the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, writes Liam Apicella.

Tomorrow, the seventh-placed Tangerines travel to the team directly above them — Wisbech St Mary (3pm) — before playing host to neighbours Stowmarket Town (2nd) on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).

And while it is still early days in the 2016/17 campaign, Potter is aware that his team cannot afford to come away from the two encounters pointless.

“It is a really important week for the club, there is no other way to describe it,” he said.

“There are a lot of games left to play, but we know we cannot afford to lose both matches.

“These are the sort of fixtures you want to be playing in.

“It is not quite winner-takes-all, but the results could end up being crucial.”

Young winger Callum Bray is unavailable for the trip to Wisbech, while an injury concern means Sam Bryant is regarded as being 50/50.

