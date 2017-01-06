Luck is out for Hornets in derby tie

Debenham LC manager Ben Murphy felt that luck had once again deserted his side during their 2-1 loss to neighbours Diss Town.

Prior to falling behind in the first half, Hornets left-back Lee Gaught saw a shot from distance cannon against the post, while Diss’ winning goal came from a rebound.

And according to Murphy, his outfit are becoming accustomed to not having the rub of the green.

“We hit the post with a great shot and a couple of minutes later the ball is in our net — that kind of sums up our luck at the moment,” he said.

“It is a great hit from Gaughty, but that is the way it is going.

“We then managed to get ourselves a goal and our tails were up.

“But the winner is another example of bad luck. When Steve (Fenner, goalkeeper) saves it, the ball could go anywhere, but it falls for their striker and fair play to him, it was a great finish.”

With regards to Debenham’s performance at Brewers Green Lane, Murphy commented: “We needed to get on the ball quicker and pass it with more urgency, which we did not do in the first half.

“There was a big improvement in the second half — we were much better.

“We gave Diss the game we should have been giving them in the first half.”

Debenham, who have won just one of their last seven league outings, now head for Ram Meadow tomorrow to take on Team Bury (3pm).

The Hornets have actually picked up better results on the road, with four of their five victories this season having come away from home.

Centre-back Tom Fenner will miss the trip as he serves the last of his three-match suspension, but Murphy’s squad will be boosted by the returns of Nathan Birch and Tom Goddard from injury.

When Debenham hosted the youngsters from Bury in November, they were hammered 6-1.

Paris Tuwizana was on target for the hosts, while Bury duo Thomas Lampshire and Calum Smith both helped themselves to braces.