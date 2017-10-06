Ling is hat-trick hero

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Framlingham Town 4

Wisbech St Mary 0

Framlingham continued their unbeaten start to the new season with a comfortable win over Wisbech St Mary on Saturday.

The star of the game was Alex Ling, who scored a first-half hat-trick,

A minute before the hosting Castlemen took the lead, Ling had hit the underside of the crossbar, but the same player hit the back of the net in the 17th minute.

Alex Bevens strode forward and played in Johnny Kerridge whose shot was saved, only for Ling to clip the ball in.

In the 35th minute Danny Smith, who had chased a lost cause, played in Ling and he turned in his second goal of the contest.

And he completed his trio before the interval when the ball broke his way following good work from Cyrus Thorpe.

The second half began with Wisbech goalkeeper Dan Smith saving on three occasions to keep the scoreline at 3-0.

His resistance was broken in the fourth minute of added on time, though, when Willett fired home.

Fram travel to Needham Market Reserves tomorrow (3pm).

n Framlingham are keen to bolster their first team and reserves coaching staff. To register your interest contact Mel Aldis on 07799 566507.