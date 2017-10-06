Late rally not enough for Diss

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

King’s Lynn Reserves 3

Diss Town 2

Diss Town produced a late rally at The Walks to pull two goals back in the last five minutes, but it was not enough to prevent their hosts from going top of the division.

The visitors had the better of the opening 15 minutes with Ryan Beeston, playing in an attacking left wing role, exchanging passes with Stephen Vincent and having his 20-yard shot gathered by goalkeeper Aaron Watson in the 10th minute.

Virgilio Leitao was denied three minutes later after good advantage play allowed Vincent to move forward and play a fine pass into the path of the Diss forward.

And in the next attack, Beeston played the ball in from the left before Lewis Cooke curled a right foot shot inches wide of the post from just outside the penalty area.

However, despite all that pressure, it was King’s Lynn who took the lead in the 27th minute when Ryan Lennon fired in at the near post.

Robbie Goodwin denied Lennon twice in the 34th minute, blocking low to his right and, in the next attack, tipped a fine shot over the crossbar.

Vincent forced Watson to parry a 41st minute shot low to his right after Hayden Pain and Beeston linked up on the left, but the last save of the half came from Goodwin as he used his feet to block as Lennon moved clear.

For much of the second half it seemed as though the lone first half goal may settle the game, but this changed in the 73rd minute when, after a lengthy consultation between the officials, Beeston was ruled to have pulled a forward back at a free-kick.

Ex-Tangerine and Diss resident Harry Whayman sent the resulting penalty kick low into the corner of the net. Just four minutes later he had a great chance to add a second, only to blaze it wide.

There were no such issues for Dylan Edge, though, as he kept his cool to score a third for the home side in the 81st minute.

In response, Luke Priestley went on a fine 85th minute run down the left wing, beating defenders before cutting inside into the penalty area.

His cross deflected off a defender and Leitao shot in from three yards out.

Leitao added another goal from 25 yards out, but a dramatic Diss equaliser was not forthcoming.