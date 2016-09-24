Julian Scopes’ Diss Golf Club column: Parks team ease Hambro disappointment

As autumn begins to set in, Diss Golf Club is celebrating an excellent end to the summer season.

Despite disappointment in the final of the Suffolk Golf Union Hambro Cup a week earlier, the club’s Parks team secured a mighty victory in their final against Newton Green on Wednesday, September 14.

The Parks team is made up of senior golfers who are aged over 55, but two of the team must be over the age of 65.

The final was played on a hot and sunny day at the neutral venue of Woodbridge, Suffolk.

The first Diss pair was Steve Enever and Ken Bowman (the Parks team captain), who finished winning by five holes up.

However, Bowman had to make a birdie on the 16th for a half and Enever got an eagle at the 17th to go four up.

In the second match, Dave Boom and Dharam Mavar finished the last four holes strongly and also ended winning by five holes up.

The third pair was Bob Allison and Phil Allen. Playing against a tough pair, they managed to hold them to halve that match.

The final Diss pair was Steve Biggs and Roger Hinds, who came up against a handy 10 handicap player who was on excellent form, and they were beaten by three holes.

Overall, this gave Diss victory by seven holes, winning the Parks Trophy for the first time since 2008.

Remarkably, Allison has featured in three previous Parks victories for Diss — in 2003, 2005 and then in 2008 — Bob is clearly maturing well.

The team was supported by friends and family, with Bowman’s wife Sandra and grand-daughter Olivia fortifying the team and caddies with home-baked fruit cake before the encounter.

The caddies were Kerry Enever, Tony Osborn, Steve Wells, Tom Keys, Katharine Allen, Graham Ramm and Paul Wright.

The club president David Bailey and seniors’ captain Steve Jacques were also there to support the team.

The arrival of autumn certainly does not mean the end of golf, but it does take on a different flavour.

The ground is wetter and the air cooler, so the ball does not travel as far as it does in other conditions.

The greens staff start the winter programme of work on the greens and the course to ensure Diss Golf Course is in as great a condition through next year as we have enjoyed all this year.

And as the weather gets colder and the days shorter, there will still be hardy souls out on the course, battling to succeed at this challenging sport and getting the benefits of a brisk five-and-a-half mile walk each time — and waiting for next spring.