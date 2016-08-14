Julian Scopes’ column from Diss Golf Club

These mid-summer weeks have seen a number of important club competitions and other events take place at Diss.

The Men’s Club Championship was played over a two-day period on July 30 and July 31.

The hard-fought competition was eventually won by Darren Maskell with a total number of 151 shots over the two days, leaving him with a score of 11-over-par.

There is also a handicap competition (gross number of shots minus the players official handicap). This was won by Luke Green, playing off an 18 handicap.

The Ladies’ Club Championship was also played over the same two days

It proved to be a keenly-fought contest over both of the days.

The overall winner of the Ladies’ Club Championship was Kerry Enever, who was able to post a gross score of 186.

Jane Izod was a very close second with 186 gross.

The overall handicap winner over the two days was Sam Edwards with a very good nett 147.

The Junior Club Championship was played on August 1 and was won by junior captain Jay Turvey with a nett 75.

On July 26, Diss Seniors took on their counterparts from Bungay in the biennial ‘friendly’ fixture, playing for the traditional replica World War 1 “Tin Hat” – and local bragging rights for the remainder of the year.

Perhaps smarting from their defeat at home earlier in the season, our friends at Bungay fielded a strong team for the match at Diss, but were duly beaten, ensuring that the Tin Hat remains adorning the Diss clubhouse.

Two days later, our Seniors hosted the “Six Club Reunion”, an annual 18-hole competition involving the six Suffolk and Norfolk golf clubs that first started playing friendly matches together back in the dim mists of time.

Unfortunately, on this occasion, only four of the clubs – Bungay, Diss, Rookery Park and Yarmouth & Caister – were able to field teams, but the 52 participants who entered enjoyed a good day of golf in excellent summer weather.

After the players enjoyed a hearty meal at the conclusion of their rounds, Diss captain Steve Jacques stood up to announce the winning pairs.

In third place on 42 Stableford points were Alan Spinks (Yarmouth & Caister) and Phil Robinson (Diss).

With two more points, Andy Crisp (Rookery Park) and Roger Jones (Diss) were narrowly edged into second place by the Rookery Park and Yarmouth & Caister pairing of Geoff Edwards and Mike Woods.

All agreed that the day had again been a great celebration of many years of golf and friendship between the clubs and they looked forward to next year’s event to be hosted by Gorleston.

The Ladies Senior Cup was played on July 20 and was won by Marie Needham with a nett score of 76, with Philippa Bridges and Lynda Ivison coming in second and third on count-back, also with nett 76.

The Medal Cup played on the same day was won by Sarah Gotts with nett 74, with Helena Honour runner-up.

Next week sees our Hambro and Parks teams in semi-final action at neutral venues in these Suffolk Golf Union competitions.

The Hambro team will play against Woodbridge at Rushmere, and the Parks against Ipswich at Waldringfield – good luck to both.