Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘We need dynamic duo to galvanize the club should Mick leave’

There’s an air of resignation about this season — and the future of boss Mick McCarthy.

The impression I get is that Mick will leave Portman Road in the summer.

My choice should he go? I’d plump for the Cowley brothers at Lincoln. They have galvanized every club they’ve been at

I had the privilege of being a guest on Life’s a Pitch on BBC Radio Suffolk at the weekend, sharing the studio with Town legends Kevin Beattie and Chris Kiwomya. Our opinions were virtually the same — McCarthy has, overall, done a very good job at Ipswich with one of the most limited transfer budgets in the league.

He had a fraction of the budget handed to Roy Keane and Paul Jewell and outperformed them both — considerably. And I will always be grateful for the job he has done at Town. The 2014/15 season was the most enjoyable I have had in many a year.

But you cannot get away from the fact this campaign has been a very poor one. The majority of games this season can be described as dull.

Some odd team selections, perceived negative tactics, and comments in the media means club and fan relations are at an all-time low since 2012.

The term ‘be careful what you wish for’ is a term being bandied about, almost in a mocking way, of those wary of the next managerial choice.

I’m not sure why it is though. It’s a perfectly reasonable point of view — and it’s borne out of genuine concern of the future.

Why?

Marcus Evans’ success rate of appointing managers stands at one from three.

And with a tiny budget, there are not many names that spring to mind who could get as much out of the players as Mick has done over the years. But for many, McCarthy staying is a red line on whether they renew their ticket next season.

And that is exactly what we need.