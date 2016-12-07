Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: Mediocrity is being too easily accepted at Portman Road

If I had to describe Ipswich Town’s season so far, it would be ‘consistently inconsistent’.

Now in December, we have failed to win two games in a row this season. Mid table or worse unfortunately beckons if we cannot nip this trend in the bud.

But I personally think the club is lacking a little bit of direction, and that we are starting to accept failure a little bit more readily than we should be

When we have been getting some things right, something else seems to suffer. We did have a run of seven clean sheets in 11 earlier in the season — an excellent record — but goals and chances at the other end of the pitch dried up.

I do sense we are starting to meander somewhat.

I jokingly used to refer to ITFC as ‘the land of the misfit toys’ when we made the play-offs in 2014/15. We had the free transfers and cast-offs that other more fashionable sides didn’t want. We didn’t play ‘tiki-taka’. We played ‘Micki-Maka’ with heart, desire, passion, drive, determination and spirit, and we defied the odds. Yes, we weren’t overly great on the ball but who cared? We won far more than we lost.

But the underdog card is one you can only play for so long.

It was our first great season for a very, very long time. Fans, quite rightly, wanted to see progression, wanted to see the club build on that success.

This hasn’t really materialised.

I started the season with optimism.

I’ve defended Marcus Evans in this column countless times — he ploughs millions in each season to keep our club afloat.

But I think now is the right time for him to outline to fans where we are headed.