Investigation in progress after vandalism claims

Mark Benterman is confident none of his Debenham LC players were involved in the alleged act of vandalism that left numerous Framlingham Town players with damaged possessions on Saturday.

However, were an internal investigation to find that any of his squad had been culpable, Benterman has insisted they will be immediately released from the club.

After seeing his side claim the local bragging rights with a 4-1 win at Maitlands on Saturday, Framlingham boss Mel Aldis tweeted: “Shame we had changing rooms trashed and damage to phones, watches, clothes etc(sic).”

When contacted by The Express, Aldis opted against elaborating on his social media post and stated he would leave the matter in the hands of the relevant disciplinary bodies.

Hosting Debenham, meanwhile, have taken the accusation seriously, though at this stage they have found no wrong doing by anyone connected with the club.

“The first I knew of the situation was when one of the Framlingham players came up to me at the end shouting ‘this is bang out of order’ and said their stuff had been thrown in the showers,” said Benterman.

“From our point-of-view, the changing room was locked until the latter stages of the game, when an employee of the Leisure Centre unlocked it at Framlingham’s request.

“If this has happened, then of course it is a shocking act for someone to commit.

“I am confident my lads are not involved, but if they are, they will be gone without a shadow of a doubt.

“We are looking into the matter and apologise to Framlingham for the trouble.”

There was also some drama before the match had even got under way, with Debenham claiming their opponents initially refused to play.

Their reluctance centred around ex-Hornets boss Aldis, who we understand is banned from entering the premises in which Debenham call home.

Club officials said it is a matter between Aldis and the Leisure Centre where he once worked, rather than the Framlingham manager and them.

The Thurlow Nunn League were contacted in a bid to resolve the situation, with Aldis eventually agreeing to watch the match from a public footpath behind one of the goals.

Speaking to The Express, Thurlow Nunn League chairman Peter Hutchings said he was aware of a situation before the encounter and stated that should any team decide not to fulfil a fixture ‘for whatever reason’, they would be fined £500 and the match would have to be played at a later date.