International bowls stars to turn out in Diss

Eight internationals are to play in an exhibition to celebrate the golden jubilee of Diss and District Indoor Bowls Club in a Norfolk versus Suffolk Plus match.

On the Norfolk side on Thursday will be John Ottaway from Wymondham Bowls Club, Mervyn King from Gallows at Fakenham, plus the County Arts Club’s Carole Baker and Rebecca Field.

Meanwhile, Suffolk will be represented by John and Katherine Rednall, who play at Ipswich, Mark Royal of Mid Suffolk and the ‘plus’ will be Ely’s Greg Harlow, bowls ambassador at Potters Holiday Resort in Hopton.

Baker has just won the Ladies’ National Over-60s title for the third year running, and Ottaway’s many achievements include a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Royal and John Rednall, who is also a Diss member, are past national champions.

The match will be the first in a series to celebrate 50 years of bowling at Diss.

For further details, telephone 01379 642908, email dissbcsecretary@gmail.com or visit dissbowls.co.uk

The game will be played on September 29, at 7pm, and admission is free.

n Stradbroke Bowls Club had victories at the Waveney League finals weekend.

M Ellis and P Lewis beat Connaught’s S Bragg and C Tipton before defeating Thornham Magna’s B Hunt and Jan Adams.

The White Hart men’s team of Les Ruth and W Coe beat R Ward and R Williamson.