International bowlers turn out at Diss

Eight internationals took part in a Norfolk versus Suffolk exhibition encounter to kickstart Diss and District Indoor Bowls Club’s golden jubilee celebrations.

The bowlers who took part for Norfolk were Mervyn King, Carole Baker, Rebecca Field and John Ottaway.

Representing Suffolk were Mark Royal and John Rednall and daughter Katherine, with guest Greg Harlow, the bowls ambassador at the Potters Leisure Resort at Hopton.

They also took part in matches against club president Wendy Penn, men’s singles champion Mike Scarborough and the club’s mixed pairs champions Pat Baker and Roger Barnbrook.

n The club’s anniversary festivities continued with a match against a team from the

English Indoor Bowling Association (EIBA).

Bowlers from 10 different English counties made up the EIBA team under national president Mike Andrew.

With a number of the visiting bowlers finding it difficult to adjust to the fast Diss green, the home bowlers, captained by club president Wendy Penn, won by 50 shots.

Addressing the club after the match, Andrew said: “From the moment we arrived we were looked after so well all day.

“You should be very proud of what you have achieved and the manner in which you present indoor bowls.”

Further fixtures against Norfolk and Suffolk Vice-Presidents’ Associations, the Norfolk county men’s and ladies’ teams and the Eastern Counties Bowling Association will follow during the season.