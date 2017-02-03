Hunsdon’s goal is enough to earn Diss all three points

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 1

Team Bury 0

After the previous week’s defeat at March Town United, Diss Town returned to winning ways on Saturday when Team Bury were the visitors to Brewers Green Lane.

It was by no means a fluent display from Ross Potter’s team, but they nevertheless got their promotion challenge back on the right track thanks to a second-half goal from Shaun Hunsdon.

The goalscorer was back in the starting line-up after missing the loss at March through suspension, while Potter also handed a debut to new signing Ben Norton-Hugman.

The first chance of the encounter fell to Charlie Webb in the 13th minute, but the Diss striker’s turning shot was easily saved by George Bugg in the Bury goal.

Bugg was called into action again just three minutes later, this time to push away a header from Diss captain Joe Manning.

As the half progressed, Hunsdon and Norton-Hugman both went close, while Webb was denied by the crossbar.

It took a while for Bury to make an impact on proceedings, but once they did, Diss goalkeeper George MacRae was called into action twice to keep the scoreline level heading into the half-time break.

Potter opted against making changes to his side during the interval and that decision was rewarded in the 55th minute.

Webb inherited possession on the left wing before producing a cross-field pass for Hunsdon.

After getting the ball under control, the former Thetford Town man advanced into the Bury area, and despite appearing to have over-run it, Hunsdon managed to turn the ball beyond Bugg.

Thereafter, The Tangerines struggled to carve out many genuine opportunities to double their lead, with the best being presented to Webb, who headed Jason Armes’ cross straight at Bugg.

Meanwhile, Bury stepped up their pursuit of an equaliser and almost snatched one late on with a strike from distance that cannoned against the Diss crossbar.

However, Diss held out to retain their grip on fourth spot, three points adrift of Haverhill in the third and final promotion position.

Diss also have the luxury of having two games in hand on Borough.

Diss: MacRae, Cole, Shadrack, Appleton, Manning, Wenham, Armes, Norton-Hugson, Hunsdon, Webb, Bray.

Attendance: 106

n Tomorrow, Diss will travel across the Suffolk border for a clash against bottom-of-the-table Leiston Reserves.

Leiston’s second string have struggled to put victories on the board this term, having won none of their last 15 outings — a run that dates back to September 24.

When the two teams faced off in the reverse fixture at Brewers Green Lane in December, Diss ran out 7-1 winners.

Webb helped himself to a hat-trick on that occasion, while Mark Appleton (2) and Thomas Amis also found the net.