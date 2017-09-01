Hornets unbeaten over August

Debenham LC’s assistant manager Leon Moore has admitted he has mixed feelings after watching his side go through August unbeaten.

Wins over Leiston Reserves, Little Oakley and, most recently, Team Bury have been accompanied by draws with AFC Sudbury Reserves and March Town United, leaving The Hornets with 11 points to their name.

However, Moore feels that his team could quite easily have won all five of their fixtures to date.

“Mark (Benterman, manager) and I are satisfied with the return of 11 points,” said Moore.

“But looking back on each of the matches, I feel we perhaps should have won them all.

“At the same time you have to take into account where this club has been in the last few years — this is their best start to a season for a long time.

“The fans, committee and chairman seem to be over the moon with the start we have had, which is a positive.”

Next up for Debenham is a home encounter with a Norwich United Reserves side tomorrow (3pm) that have won just one of their five encounters this season — and that came on the opening day against Team Bury.

However, Moore has warned his players that they will need to be on top of their game to claim all three points.

“I would like to think we will get the three points, but playing the reserve teams in this division is always a potential banana skin.

“If you are not on top of your game, they have some good players that can punish you.

“We saw against Team Bury — there was a spell for 20 minutes or so where they gave us a really good game.

“We drew with Sudbury’s reserves as well and not many people were expecting that, so we have to be right at it.”

New loan signing Alex Stillinger featured in the 3-0 triumph over Team Bury, with strikes from Nathan Clarke, Shaun Thorrold and an own goal sealing the win.

Stillinger also went close to opening his account when he hit the crossbar and Moore is backing the American attacker to be a useful addition.

“Alex has lots to offer us,” said Moore.

“He is quick, can play up front and can also do a good job on the wing.

“It is a great opportunity for him to come here and get some goals and minutes out on the pitch.”