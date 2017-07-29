Hornets making a positive impression on new striker

Shaun Hunsdon has been impressed with what he has seen so far from his new Debenham LC team-mates.

The striker, who joined The Hornets earlier this summer from neighbouring Diss Town, has had a watching brief throughout pre-season due to a knee injury.

Nevertheless, Hunsdon believes manager Mark Benterman has put together a squad that will be capable of challenging towards the top end of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division during 2017/18.

“There is some genuine class in the dressing room and players with serious ability,” said the frontman.

“There is still the odd bit of tweaking to be done, but that is what pre-season is all about.

“We definitely have the quality to be looking at a top six or top eight finish.

“We will have to see where we are come the Christmas period.

“If we are around those positions at that stage, anything can happen from there.”

While Hunsdon’s injury has prevented him from forming any on-field relationships at his new club, his return to action is not far away.

Indeed, the attacker is hopeful of being included in the squad for Debenham’s opening league match of the season at home to AFC Sudbury Reserves on August 5 (3pm).

“I joined in training thinking the injury had recovered, but when I went through some sprints, there was a little bit of pain,” he added.

“It is nothing too serious, though, and hopefully I am not far away now.

“The facilities at Debenham have been great in helping with my recovery.

“I have been doing lots of band work — it is all about strengthening the muscles around the injury.”

When he does finally pull on the yellow and black shirt, Hunsdon is determined to prove he was a worthwhile signing.

The former Thetford Town man is looking to score at least 20 goals, though he has one eye on an even higher tally.

“I set myself the target of scoring a minimum of 20 goals each season,” said Hunsdon, who was the joint fifth goalscorer in the First Division last term with 22.

“But I have found once I hit that, it gives you confidence to kick on from there.

“If you get to 20, you start buzzing and then you can look at 25 and after that 30.”

After opening up against Sudbury’s second string, Debenham travel to Leiston Reserves on Tuesday, August 8 (7.45pm), before hosting division new boys Little Oakley the following Saturday (3pm).

On Boxing Day they make the trip to Hunsdon’s former club Diss, with the return fixture taking place on April 2.

Their campaign will conclude on the road at Wisbech St Mary on Saturday, April 28.

On Saturday, Debenham continued their pre-season programme with a 7-1 win over Long Stratton — a rout that included a hat-trick from Lamell Howell.

That was followed on Tuesday by a 2-2 draw versus Bacton, with Joe Paton bagging a brace.