Hornets leave boss buzzing

Mark Benterman has revealed Debenham LC are exactly where he wants them to be at this stage of pre-season, writes Liam Apicella.

Benterman has recruited a host of new faces ahead of the upcoming Thurlow Nunn League First Division campaign, which for Debenham gets under way on Saturday, August 5 at home to AFC Sudbury Reserves.

Speaking after Tuesday evening’s 3-1 defeat at Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Walsham-le-Willows, Benterman was positive about how his new-look squad has knitted together.

“We were fantastic in the first half at Walsham and caused them all sorts of problems,” he said.

“Things became a little bit disjointed in the second half with the number of changes, but there were still plenty of positives.

“We have been working on a number of things in training and it is pleasing to see it work on the pitch.

“At this point, we are exactly where I wanted us to be in terms of performances and fitness.”

The Hornets’ pre-season programme will continue tomorrow with a home encounter against Long Stratton (2pm).

Two trialists — both with Premier Division experience — are set to feature for the hosts, but new signing Shaun Hunsdon is not quite fit enough to pull on the yellow and black shirt for the first time.

The striker has been struggling with a ligament injury and Benterman does not want to take any risks.

“Unfortunately Shaun is not ready yet. We are not going to rush him back,” added the Debenham boss.

“He has been training and had a little setback during one of the sessions.

“It is nothing serious, though, and hopefully he will be with us in seven or so days.”